Moses Extend Chelsea Deal  

Victor Moses

Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses has signed a new contract until 2021 after putting pen to paper yesterday.

It is a rich reward for the Nigerian international who has played a prominent role in the Blues’ surge to the top of the table.

The 26-year-old has become a regular at right wing-back in Antonio Conte’s 3-4-3 formation that has seen Chelsea soar 10 points clear at the top of the table.

Speaking to the club’s website, Moses admitted: ‘I feel very excited. I’m delighted to be here for another few years now and to sign a new deal.’

‘Now it’s time to concentrate on the team and keep working hard to make sure we win games and try to win the Premier League this season.’

‘We’re having a great season, I’m enjoying my football and we have a good manager here that has given every single one of us confidence. I just want to keep on enjoying it and working hard for the team.’

The club’s technical director, Michael Emenalo, added: ‘We are extremely pleased Victor has chosen to extend his contract with us.’

‘He is enjoying an excellent season and, under Antonio’s leadership, has proved to be an important member of the squad.’

‘This new contract is testament to Victor’s hard work and dedication to succeed at Chelsea and we believe he will be a big part of our future success.’

After spending three seasons out on loan at Liverpool, Stoke and West Ham, Moses has made the unexpected rise to first-team regular under Conte this year.

The Nigerian star has started every single Premier League game since October 1, a 2-0 win at Hull.

He has made 28 appearances this season, scoring four times.