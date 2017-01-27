Moses Asaga Removed As NPA Chief Executive Officer

Mr Moses Asaga

President Akufo-Addo has removed Moses Asaga as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).

A care-taker CEO Hassan Tampuli, who is a legal practitioner, has been appointed.

According to a letter dated 26 January, 2017 and signed by Energy Minister-designate Boakye Agyarko: “As a care-taker CEO, you will not take decisions that have policy implications until a substantive Governing Board is in place.

“You may refer such policy related decisions to the Ministry for prior approval”.

Mr. Asaga has been in charge of the NPA since November 2013.

Mr Tampuli studied Energy and Environmental Law at the Ohio State University Moritz College of Law.

He studied LLB at the University of Ghana and had his secondary education at Tamale Secondary School.

-Starrfmonline