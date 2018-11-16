Mortuary Workers Call Off Strike Action

THE MORTUARY Workers Association of Ghana (MWAG) has put on hold their intended strike originally scheduled for November 20, 2018.

The group threatened a nationwide strike citing low wages and unfavourable conditions of service, but after a meeting with Health Minister KwekuAgyeman-Manu and other officials of the Ministry of Health (MoH), they rescinded their earlier decision.

According to the association, the strike was called off after a show of good faith which was exhibited in the meeting, although they failed to disclose if their concerns raised were addressed.

The mortuary workers had blamed their intention to strike on their low wages and poor conditions of service with the General Secretary for MWAG, Richard Jordan, saying the decision to embark on the strike comes on the back of neglect and unresponsiveness by the MoH over their concerns.

The mortuary workers had earlier raised concerns such as being denied their annual leave in violation of Section 20 of Act 651 for many of their members, long working hours, including weekends, lack of job security as a result of their engagement as casual and temporary workers which again violates Section 74 and 75 of Act 651.

Mr. Jordan stated that in terms of remuneration, mortuary workers are treated as most unrecognised in the sector and for that matter, least paid on the salary structure of MoH with no single allowance.

“Many of the mortuary facilities are understaffed, no maintenance which compromises on health and safety rules of the sector making the workers unnecessary to suffer in silence,” he disclosed.

In terms of our personal protective equipment (PPE), some have to struggle to get them to use making the working conditions at some facilities undesirable,” Mr. Jordan added.

These and many more concerns were raised, but the group has rescinded its decision five clear days before the intended start of the strike.

