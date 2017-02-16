Morocco’s King Mohammed VI In Ghana For Two-Day State Visit

King Mohammed VI

His Majesty King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco, has arrived in Ghana for a two-day state visit.

King Mohammed VI arrived at the Kotoka International Airport at 5pm today Thursday, February 16 2017, with his entourage.

He was met on arrival by the Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, the Foreign Affairs Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and other government officials.

An earlier trip to Ghana in January was postponed.

The visit is aimed at deepening the existing cordial relations between Ghana and Morocco, as well as present an opportunity to define new areas of co-operation that would serve the mutual interests of the two countries.

King Mohammed VI is also expected to hold bilateral talks with President Akufo-Addo at the Flagstaff House.

-Starrfmonline