Moroccan King’s Visit Postponed

His Royal Majesty King Mohammed VI

The visit of the King of Morocco, His Royal Majesty King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco, to Ghana has been postponed for unstated reasons.

He was expected in the country yesterday to begin a three-day official visit to Ghana aimed at deepening the existing cordial relation between the two countries, as well as present an opportunity to define new areas of co-operation that would serve the mutual interests of the two countries. A statement issued by the Director of Communications at the presidency, Eugene Arhin, had said earlier.

But another statement issued yesterday from the Flagstaff House said, “Unfortunately, His Majesty the King, Mohammed VI of Morocco, has had to postpone his scheduled visit to Ghana.”

It added that “a new date for the visit will be communicated in due course.”

Had he made it to Ghana as earlier planned, indications were that King Mohammed VI was likely going to attend the final funeral rites and burial of the late Asantehemaa, Afia Serwaa Kobi Ampem, today, even though there is no official confirmation to that effect.

He was also expected to hold bilateral talks with President Akufo-Addo on Friday at the Flagstaff House, before hosting him to an official lunch which was to be attended by high-ranking officials of both Ghana and Morroco.

The Morrocan King would then have returned home later the same day.

From Charles Takyi-Boadu, Flagstaff House