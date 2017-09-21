More Accolades For Nana

President Nana Akufo-Addo

Drama unfolds at Mfanstispim Senior High School in the Cape Coast Metropolis of the Central Region when students of the school shower a lot of praises on President Nana Akufo-Addo over the introduction of free senior high school education policy in the country.

The incident happened when the minister for President’s special initiative and development Madam Mavis Hawa Koomson paid a visit to the school to have a formal interaction with fresh students.

According to the students, the President has done a lot and deserved to be praised for creating enabling environment for the poor and needy to have access to Senior High School education.

They said this policy will ease enormous financial burden on their parents and enable them to invest in other productive ventures and also save some money for their tertiary education.

“We thank you Nana for giving us the chance to go school, we promise to learn hard. Thank you oooooo,” the students chanted.

The students called on stakeholders to help to make the policy a success and not to sabotage it.

Addressing the students, Madam Mavis Hawa Koomson urged the students not to disappoint their parents and government for investing in their education.

The minister stressed that the policy has enable students who hitherto could not afford senior high education to have access now and therefore thanked the President for his good vision.

The Headmaster of Mfantsipim Senior High School, Mr Manford Barton Oduro called on the government to expand the school’s infrastructure in order to promote efficient teaching and learning.

He hinted that the school is grappling with infrastructural problems citing the dining hall expansion project which has remained uncompleted since 2008, as an example.

“This has compelled the school to reduce intake by 40 percent after commencement of government’s flagship free senior high school programme”.

The situation was not different in other schools the minister and the media visited in the metropolis.

Email: annanjoseph970@gmail.com

From Joseph Annan, Cape Coast