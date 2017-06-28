Morata Cuts Short Honeymoon… To Speed Up United Deal

Morata married Alice Campello in a lavish ceremony in Venice earlier this month

Alvaro Morata has cut short his honeymoon in Ibiza as he attempts to seal a move to Manchester United, according to Spanish newspaper AS.

AS report that the Real Madrid striker has flown from Ibiza to his home in Madrid, as transfer negotiations between the two clubs continue.

Morata has spoken several times on the phone with United boss Jose Mourinho and is reportedly keen on a move to the Premier League.

United boss Mourinho has been a fan of Morata since managing him during his three years spent in charge at the Bernabeu.

The Red Devils lodged a bid for Morata last month but Madrid are seeking a fee of £70million for the Spain international.

Mourinho has made signing a new striker a priority at United with Zlatan Ibrahimovic set to be released in the coming days.

United had earlier pursued Antoine Griezmann but the Frenchman opted to sign a new deal with Atletico Madrid after they lost an appeal against their transfer ban.