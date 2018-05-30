Monument Erected For Major Mahama

The monument

Work has commenced for the construction of a 20- foot monument in honour of late Major Maxwell Adams Mahama at the Airport Hills Roundabout to serve as a reminder to all Ghanaians not to indulge in mob justice.

Major Mahama was part of an anti-Galamsey Task Force and was lynched by a mob while jogging at Denkyira Obuasi on May 29, 2017 on suspicion that he was an armed robber.

The gruesome murder shocked the whole nation, with President Akufo-Addo promoting the soldier posthumously from a Captain to a Major. Besides, he gave him a state burial and set up a Trust Fund to cater for his wife and two children.

President Akufo-Addo also made a personal donation of GH¢ 50,000 towards the fund.

At the sod-cutting ceremony for the commencement of construction, the Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, said government through the Ministry of Defence made a number of promises and had fulfilled all the promises because of the circumstances surrounding his death.

He noted that the erection of the monument would serve as a reminder to the present and future generation that mob justice should not be tolerated in a civilized society.

He thanked the family for having faith in the government and the people of Ghana by remaining calm to date.

He also urged all to be patient while the judicial process continues for the perpetrators to get their punishment.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Major General O B Akwa, in an address, said after consultations, a consensus had been reached to construct the monument at the airport hills roundabout.

“It is my hope that the monument when completed will remind Ghanaians of the need to seriously campaign against mob action and instant justice,” he stressed.

Deputy Director for Engineer Services, Lieutenant Colonel Isaac Takyei, who gave the description of the monument, said the upper side of the monument symbolizes the Late Major Mahama; the middle side of it symbolizes the action that happened at Denkyira Obuasi; and beneath are inscriptions of Major Mahama, the incident and the description of the monument.

“The statue is eight feet tall portrait of the late soldier with an outstretched hand asking all Ghanaians to stop mob justice while the right hand is aimed over his weapon.”

He noted that the idea behind the monument is to portray the late officer as a hero and an astute gentleman.

The ceremony was also attended by family members of the late Major Mahama including his father, mother, wife and service chiefs (both serving and retired).

The rest were Deputy Greater Accra Regional Minister, Madam Elizabeth Sackey; Member of Parliament for La Dadekotopon, Vincent Sowah Odotei; MCE of the area, Mann Dedey; the La Mantse, Nii Dr Kpobi Tetteh III; Board Chairman, Museum and Monuments Board, Mr Kwame Sowu, among other dignitaries.

(lindatenyah@gmail.com)

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey