Monaco Makes €289m Profit… On Mbappe Transfer

Monaco transfer

The sale of Kylian Mbappe helped Monaco to a €289 million profit in the summer transfer window, the largest figure among clubs in Europe’s top five leagues, according to a CIES Football Observatory study.

After winning Ligue 1 last season, Monaco unloaded a number of their stars, led by Mbappe’s €180m move to rivals Paris Saint-Germain, though it was technically on an initial loan.

Also leaving the club were Benjamin Mendy (€57.5m) and Bernardo Silva (€50m), both to Manchester City, and the €40m Tiemoue Bakayoko to Chelsea.

CIES calculated that Monaco made €394m in transfer fees, while spending only €105m on replacements, led by the €30m acquisition of Keita Balde from Lazio.

That left them with the biggest profit in Europe, well ahead of Borussia Dortmund’s €110m, which was sparked by the €147m sale of Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona.

Also making big profits were Lyon at €72m, Real Madrid at €47m, and Serie A clubs Fiorentina and Sampdoria at €42m.

Conversely, PSG paid the most, at €343m in the whole after spending €418m, and only selling off €75m. They were followed by AC Milan, whose new Chinese owners spent €250m to just €51m in sales for a €189m balance.

Manchester United were third on the list with a €186m negative balance, followed by Premier League rivals Manchester City (€173m) and Chelsea (€106m).