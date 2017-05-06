My Mom Nearly Aborted Me –DCE

Richmond Amponsah

Richmond Amponsah, the newly elected District Chief Executive (DCE) for Birim South (Akyem – Swedru) in the Eastern Region, has hinted that his mother nearly aborted him when she was pregnant, had it not been a pastor who advised her against it.

The former Presiding Member who made this known in his acceptance speech after he had been given 97% endorsement by the 38 assembly members, underscored, “My thanks go to my mother. She was seriously sick when she got pregnant and decided to abort me. It was a certain pastor who advised her that she shouldn’t do so because I would become a great person in future; and truly, I have been honoured today.”

Forty-five assembly members, including government appointees, were expected to cast their votes, but only 38 were presented. At the end of the poll, 37 members voted ‘YES’ (representing 97.37%) and one voted ‘NO.’

There was wild jubilation at the assembly hall when the EC official declared Mr. Amponsah – a teacher by profession – the confirmed DCE.

He thanked President Akufo-Addo for appointing him and also the assembly members for the confidence reposed in him.

He said his vision is to help uplift the image of the district and also play a meaningful role in making the area have its share of development, adding that he would work hard with the members to address the challenges facing the district.

Eric Kwakye Darfour, Eastern Regional Minister, thanked the members for endorsing the president’s nominee. He said he has confidence in the new DCE as a hard worker and urged the members to cooperate with him as he discharges his duties.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Akyem – Swedru