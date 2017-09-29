MoH Inaugurates Seven Governing Boards

Kweku Agyeman-Manu in a group photograph with members of the governing boards

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has inaugurated members of seven governing boards and councils of agencies under the ministry.

They include the Ghana College of Physicians & Surgeons Council, Ghana Medical & Dental Council, Pharmacy Council, Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Health Facilities Regulatory Agency and the Psychology Council.

Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, speaking at the inauguration, explained that it is the responsibility of the ministry to ensure the health of Ghanaians for national development and the mandate could only be achieved through and with the agencies that have been established to perform specific functions.

He cited the issue of having Acts and Legislative Instruments (LI) in place to enable them to function properly as demanded by the law as a common challenge of several agencies.

Mr Agyeman-Manu, however, assured that work was being done with the hope that the Attorney General’s Department would fast-track the process together with the legal unit of the ministry.

The sector minister cautioned the boards on the challenges they were likely to be confronted with such issues as how to improve quality of service, improve on governance and leadership, improve access to essential and specialist medicines and consumables, improve human resource base, improve nursing care management and effective regulatory mechanisms.

He advised them to use their rich experience and expertise to fashion out a workable solution to the challenges that confront the institutions head-on.

Mr Agyeman-Manu charged the governing boards to tackle issues such as the improvement of financial management and audits, improve on health technology, improve inter-sectoral collaboration, improve on research, training and education of healthcare, introduce customer services and health marketing and improve on security.

“You are also to address illegal sale, development and encroachment of government’s land, especially hospital lands, see to provision of staff accommodation, as well as addressing the issue of inadequate and ageing equipment and in addition to finding ways of reducing overcrowding,” he added.

“I urge you not to work within your comfort zone but to work with other agencies since, your work are all health-related. In this way you would find common grounds to tackle issues,” the minister highlighted.

Nana Effah Appenten, Omanhene of the Bompata Traditional Area in the Ashanti Region, who made a brief remark on behalf of the members of the governing board, expressed gratitude to the president and the MoH for the trust and confidence reposed in them.

He assured the ministry of the board members’ commitment in the determination of the government to ensure health for all.

By Abigail Owiredu-Boateng