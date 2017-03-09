Mofaya Supports Commey, Others

Koumessina(L) presenting one of the items to Commey and his mates

Mofaya Company Limited, importers and distributors of Mofaya Energy Drink, has supported three Ghanaian boxers, billed to fight for the World Boxing Council (WBC) International titles this Saturday, March 11, at the Bukom Boxing Arena, Accra.

Streetwise Promotions and Errol Hawks Sports Management, will on Saturday, March 11, stage the “Freedom Fight Night” at the Bukom Boxing Arena, Accra, with Richard Commey taking on Hedi Slimani of Belgium in the World Boxing Council (WBC) Lightweight International Silver title, whilst Frederick Lawson will battle Sakima Mullings for WBC International Welterweight Silver Title, with Duke Micah taking on Jonathan Aguila of Mexico for the WBC International Batamweight Silver Title.

On Monday, the company donated 15 cartons of Mofaya Energy Drink to the three boxers to aid them in their preparations towards the fight this weekend.

Isaac Koumessina, a representative of the Mofaya Company Limited, said the company was interested in the development and promotion of sports in the country hence the decision to support the three boxers.

He said his outfit, though are new on the market, they have plans to provide more support for the boxers in the near future.

Richard Commey expressed appreciation to the company for supporting them ahead of the fight on Saturday.

“We are motivated by your gesture and we will go all out on Saturday to make Ghana proud.”

“We have prepared adequately for this fight and I know me and my two colleagues will not disappoint Ghana.”

“I am calling on all boxing fans to come to the Arena on Sunday and cheer us to victory.” Commey added.

From The Sports Desk