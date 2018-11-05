MoE Mobilises $1.5bn For Infrastructure

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

The government is making an effort to raise $1.5 billion to develop more infrastructure in schools selected for the double-track system to hasten the process of phasing out the system within the shortest possible time.



The amount will be raised from both local and international sources by using 40 per cent of the GETFund as security.



Already, the Ministry of Education has laid the proposed securitisation of the GETFund before Parliament for approval.



In an interview in Accra last Friday, the Deputy Minister of Education in charge of General Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, said out of the amount, $500 million would be used to complete 766 structures in schools which were initiated under the GETFund but had stalled because of lack of funds.



When the double-track system was introduced in September this year, the government projected to phase out the system in seven years’ time.



But Dr Adutwum was of the view that with the securitisation of part of the GETFund, it was possible that the double-track system would be phased out completely by four years.



School structures



“We are going to use the funds that will be raised from the GETFund securitisation to finish all those stalled projects, add a few more blocks and make sure that we phase out the double-track system.



“Within the next three or four years, we would have added enough facilities to every school in such a way that there will not be any double-track any more,” he said.



Dr Adutwum explained that under the current arrangement, it was expected that more than half of the schools running the double-track system would phase out double track for their second-year students by next year.



Giving a breakdown of the structures to be completed, he said 258 were classrooms, 379 dormitories, 92 dining halls and 37 science laboratories which were at various levels of completion, while others had been awarded on contract but were yet to begin.

-Classfmonline