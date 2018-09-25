Modric: Ronaldo, Messi Out Of This World But My Season Deserved Recognition

Luka Modric

Luka Modric believes Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are out of this world, but feels his campaign deserved to be recognised with FIFA’s Best Men’s Player award.

The Real Madrid and Croatia star claimed the prize ahead of Ronaldo and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah on Monday.

Modric helped Madrid win the Champions League before claiming the Golden Ball at the World Cup, where he led Croatia to the final.

While the midfielder was full of praise for Ronaldo and Messi, who were both notably absent from the ceremony, he said his season was also worthy of recognition.

“I am happy because other players are recognised, the ones before deserved to win but couldn’t do it,” Modric said.

“The goals are important, especially players like Cristiano and Messi are apart from this world. They are the two players of the world.

“But other players have to be recognised when they have a good year. I am happy it happened this way and I hope it happens in the future with other midfielders or defenders.”

