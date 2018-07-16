Modric Beats Them All

Luka Modric

Croatia midfielder, Luka Modric, accepted the Golden Ball award as the best player at the World Cup after his side lost to France 4-2 in yesterday’s final.

Modric scored two goals in the group stage and converted both of his attempts in penalty shootouts to help Croatia reach the final.

Belgium’s Eden Hazard was awarded the Silver Ball as runner-up and France’s Antoine Griezmann was given the Bronze Ball.

France’s 19-year-old star Kylian Mbappe was named the tournament’s best Young Player after scoring Les Bleus’ fourth goal in the final.

Belgium goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, won the Golden Glove as the best goalkeeper for helping his team to a third-place finish.

When the final whistle came, England captain, Harry Kane, was confirmed as the Golden Boot winner, his six goals outpacing the four of Griezmann, who got the Silver Boot and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, the Bronze boot winner.

Spain were also honoured with FIFA’s Fair Play Award.