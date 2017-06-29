MOBA 2004 Renovates Infirmary

Manfred Barton Oduro with Samuel Ansak Kissadu cutting the tape to commission the infirmary

The 2004 year group of Mfantsipim School has renovated the school’s old infirmary which served the students and the near community.

The infirmary was in a deplorable state.

The facility now boasts of 26 beds, consulting rooms, a clinic manager’s room, a dispensary and a washroom. The year group also donated some equipment such as digital weighing scales, digital thermometers and glucometers trips to the school.

Samuel Ansak Kissadu, who led the 2004 year group to undertake the exercise, said the renovation is geared towards improving healthcare in the school. Funds, he said, was mobilised initially through members of the year group.

He appealed to the school’s authority to adopt a good maintenance culture in preserving and prolonging the lifespan of the facility.

The Headmaster of Mfantsipim School, Manfred Barton Oduro, in his remarks, commended the MOBA 2004 year group for the assistance, explaining that the infirmary before the renovation was in bad state.

He assured the year group that the facility would be kept in a good state.

Mr Oduro indicated that the school with effect from September this year will not admit more than 600 fresh students, explaining the decision was taken in view of the current inadequate infrastructure to accommodate the student population.

He stated that the number of students will be reduced despite government’s decision to roll out its flagship educational programme.

With the implementation of the free senior high school education, he mentioned that the school has informed authorities, including the Ghana Education Service (GES), about the decision.

annanjoseph970@gmail.com

From Joseph Annan, Cape Coast