MMT Boss Commends President Akufo-Addo

Osei Assibey Antwi being conducted around the Kumasi MMT Depot by Nicholas Oduro (left)

Kumasi Depot Manager of the Metro Mass Transit (MMT), Nicholas Oduro, has praised President Akufo-Addo for transforming the Kumasi MMT Depot.

“I assumed my position last year when the Kumasi MMT Depot was almost on the brink of collapse. There was nothing good about this facility at the time.

But President Akufo-Addo and his New Patriotic Party (NPP) government have provided us with almost all the logistics and support to enhance our work. Therefore, if there is someone who deserves praises and adoration for the transformation of the Kumasi MMT Depot, then it is President Akufo-Addo,” he revealed.

Mr Oduro has become a hero after implementing pragmatic programmes to help transform the almost defunct Kumasi MMT Depot.

For instance, he has been able to negotiate with the ECG to adopt a payment plan to clear a staggering GH¢240,000 light debt that the office had incurred.

Mr Oduro has also been praised for working to increase the fleet of buses at the Kumasi Depot of the MMT, among other laudable initiatives.

Addressing the media on Friday, Mr Oduro maintained that he could not have chalked the enviable feats without the able support of President Akufo-Addo.

Despite the massive achievements, he said a lot has to be done to improve the road network at the MMT yard in Kumasi and also increase their fleet of buses.

According to him, the Kumasi Depot MMT is expecting to receive 20 brand new buses this week, which would increase their buses total number to about 83.

However, he said the Kumasi Depot has the capacity to work with a fleet of 200 buses, lamenting that so many passengers are turned away due to lack of buses.

Nicholas Oduro, who is considered as a team player, unifier and leader, added that 3,000 passengers board MMT buses on daily basis “and we can do more”.

The Kumasi Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi, admitted that he was impressed with how Mr Oduro has properly managed the MMT Kumasi Depot.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr.,

Kumasi