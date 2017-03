Miss Rosalynn Martekai Martei

The Martei and Wulff-Cochraine families of Accra sadly report that their daughter Rosalynn Martekai Martei (aged 40 years) has gone missing.

Rosa left home December 15, 2016 and has since not returned. She is chocolate in complexion and about 5ft tall. Anyone with information on her should kindly call 0244254845/0244634525 or report to the nearest police station.