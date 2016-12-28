Miss World Was A Learning Experience-Antoinette

Miss Ghana 2015, Antoinette Delali Kemavor

Miss Ghana 2015, Antoinette Delali Kemavor has described her experience at the just ended 66th Miss World pageant in the United States of America as a ‘learning’ curve.

The 2016 edition of the Miss World which was held at a glitzy event on Sunday at the MGM National Harbor, Washington USA was won by Puerto Rican model and musician, Stephanie Del Valle.

The 19-year-old was the second Miss World to have come from Puerto Rico.

The Ghanaian beautiful model and beauty queen, Antoinette, made it to the top 20.

She has since been thanking Ghanaians for their support and according to her she was also able to get to the top 20 because of her determination and hard work.

“I will love to thank everyone for your support and prayers. It has been a great learning experience and with hard work and determination I was able to make it to top 20!! Thank you all once more with love,” she said on Instagram.

Delali was crowned Miss Ghana November, 2015 after representing the Volta Region of Ghana. She is an undergraduate student of the Central University and had her secondary education at the Holy Child Senior School in the Central Region. The last of five children, she hails from Adafianu near Aflao in the Volta Region.

Francis Addo (Twitter: @fdee50 Email: fdee500@yahoo.com )