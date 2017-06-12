Miss Universe Ghana Launched

Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD) in a pose with some of the celebrities at the event

The Carbon Night Club in Accra last Thursday witnessed the launch of the 2017 edition of the Miss Universe Ghana beauty pageant, the pageant that seeks to reward the most beautiful and intelligent young lady in the country.

The launch of the event brought together stakeholders in the showbiz industry, individuals from the business community, the media, as well some personalities like Bola Ray, Sulley Muntari, Benny Blanco, Deborah Vanessa, among others.

The organisers at the launch promised that this year’s Miss Universe Ghana pageant will be exciting; citing some changes in the event’s organisation.

The event which is being organised by the winner of 2004 Miss Universe, Menaye Donkor, and her outfit MALZ Promotions, will take place on September 2 in Accra.

Menaye said, “Having this license as the new director for Miss Universe Ghana 2017 is such an amazing feeling.Speaking at the launch, Menaye Donkor, wife of Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari, who recently acquired the franchise to organise Miss Universe Ghana, praised the pageant for “opening doors” for her, and serving as a springboard for her current successes.

She added, “I was once a title holder representing Ghana internationally and I feel that it is my objective to assist the next title holder to make Ghana proud and represent Ghana internationally at the Miss Universe level.”

By George Clifford Owusu