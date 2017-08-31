Miss Universe Ghana Finals On Sept. 2

Ruth Quarshie, one of the contestants

The final event of this year’s Miss Universe Ghana beauty pageant is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 2 at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

The event which is being organised by MALZ Promotions seeks to discover the most poised, intelligent, confident and gorgeous Ghanaian woman who can represent her country on the international stage.

Organisers have promised that this year’s event will be exciting, adding that a number of measures have also been put in place to make the event a memorable one.

The grand finale promises to be fun-packed and a night of surprises because all the contestants will be involved in various tasks to prove themselves worthy to be crowned Miss Universe Ghana 2017.

The 10 contestants who have managed to sail through the competition to the final stage are putting their bits and pieces together to compete keenly against one another, all in pursuit of the enviable crown, car and cash.

The winner will take home a brand-new car and a year-contract with a modelling agency in Italy, organisers disclosed.

The following are the final 10 contestants who are competing for the enviable crown at the grand finale of Miss Universe Ghana – Akyere Gladys Rockson (Ashanti Region), Nana Ama Agyekum (Brong Ahafo Region), Ruth Quashie (Central Region), Nadia Sarbah (Eastern Region) and Sefakor Esinam Ahiave (Greater Accra Region).

The rest are Loretta Doe Lawson (Northern Region), Nura Ladi Mohammed (Upper East Region), Emily Randolph (Upper West Region), Cindy Emefa Coffe (Volta Region) and Hephie Armah (Western Region).

Menaye Donkor Muntari, Miss Universe Ghana national director, was optimistic this year’s edition would live up to expectation.

“It’s been a long journey but I’m extremely proud of how these young ladies have been co-operative. They have worked extremely hard to be here and I believe we just have to continue to support them. We are expecting something different this year because we’ve taken it upon ourselves to revive the brand and so far, it’s been hectic but great. So far, I’m very proud and impressed… I can’t wait to announce the winner to participate in Miss Universe pageant internationally,” she remarked.

Judges for this year’s event are Tessa Brix, Sean Guy, Chester Annie, Giovanna Nicole and Michelle Attoh.