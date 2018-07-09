Miss Universe Ghana 2018 Launched

Menaye Donkor speaking at miss Universe Ghana 2018 launch

Miss Universe Ghana was launched at the La Villa Boutique Hotel in Accra on Thursday, July 5 to start activities for 2018 edition of the pageant.

Speaking at the launch, head of Malz Promotions, Menaye Donkor Muntari, revealed the pageant will also be used to showcase Ghana’s tourism.

Contestants, she indicated, will be taking through tourism-oriented activities in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture to ensure the tourism sector receives the needed attention it deserves.

Menaye, a former Miss Universe queen, took over the organisation of the pageant last year. She and her team pulled out what she described as first class event which saw the crowning of Ruth Quarshie as the queen.

Ruth went on to make Ghana proud by making it to the top 16 stage of the world contest.

“Miss Universe Ghana has been an amazing experience. I won’t change it for anything in the world. Miss Universe has opened doors that would have not been opened for me before and it’s amazing. I will like to share that with anyone that is interested in experiencing the same thing,” Ruth said when NEWS-ONE asked about her experience as Miss Universe Ghana 2017.

This year’s pageant will be held in collaboration with the Multimedia Group. The main event is scheduled for September 15, where Miss Universe Ghana 2018 will be crowned.

Registration for the pageant can be applied by tertiary students and senior high school levers, Ghanaian women living in Ghana and throughout the diaspora between the ages of 18 and 25 years with a minimum height of 5’8 ft with no children, pregnant and not married.

Applicants must also possess a minimum of SHS certificate.

Apply via www.missuniverseghanaorg.com. Prize package for the winners will also be announced in August at a special ceremony in Accra. Miss Universe Ghana 2018 is sponsored by SHEY by Menaye, Multimedia Group, Woodin, Labadi Beach Hotel, Devtraco Plus Limited, So Aesthetic, among others.

The launching ceremony was attended by a number of personalities, including Shirley Frimpong-Manso, Ken Attoh, Nana Yaa of Multimedia and a host of others.