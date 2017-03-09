Miss Pink 2016 Urges Women To Avoid Breast Cancer

Perpetual Konadu Webana

Miss Pink 2016 Perpetual Konadu Webana has urged Ghanaian women to examine their breast frequently to avoid contracting breast cancer.

She stated that husbands must also help their wives to examine their breast and report to the nearest hospital for check-up any time they suspect any unusual pain, lump or discoloration on their breast.

In a press release issued by the breast cancer ambassador on the occasion of the International World Women’s Day which was held yesterday, Ms Konadu stated that “many women think breast cancer is a spiritual sickness which cannot be cured medically and, therefore, most women go to spiritual centres, churches, ‘mallams’ and traditionalists to seek cure” instead of going for proper medical care.

She, therefore, urged women to work harder at safeguarding their breast against cancer by engaging in frequent exercises, periodic medical check-ups, whilst maintaining a healthy lifestyle to live longer and contribute their quota towards national development.

Ms Konadu, a student to JAYEE University, was crowned Miss Pink Ambassador in September 2016 after a keen contest with a bevy of eight ladies who were vying for the breast cancer ambassadorial title.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of RAM Media Concepts, Augustine Mark, added that women need to be encouraged to conduct self breast examination and regular medical check-ups to safeguard the loss of their breast to the breast cancer disease.

The Miss Pink beauty pageant is organised by RAM Media Concepts and supported by the Ministry of Health, World Health Organisation (WHO), Breast Care International, Kenpong Travel and Tours and Woman Rising.