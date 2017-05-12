Mischievous Impression Worth Revising

Elders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have intervened in what had degenerated into a nauseating polemics. It is a relief not shared by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) which would have rather the exchanges continued indefinitely.

When a party is faced with the challenge of how to redo their derelict house after a devastating defeat and continue to live in denial somewhat, they would hold on to any reed for survival – the uselessness of this notwithstanding.

For those who cherish our democratic growth, they had cause to frown at the nuisance that the exchanges created. It was a bad dream which thankfully has given way to sanity. What are elders in a family for? The NPP have proved that their elders have the wherewithal to deal with such human challenges when they crop up.

It is interesting how the NDC in their efforts to cash in on the unfortunate development added another minus to their litany of moral deficiencies.

Statements were even concocted and attributed to the belligerents in an effort to stoke the fire. That was how bad it was getting and could reached a boiling point but for the good counsel of the elders.

The Nana Akufo-Addo they described as warlike and who would throw the country into turmoil because of, in their words, his divisive nature, is today a weak and meek leader who should have descended upon the two party personalities.

They were only praying for the President to take a rash action without allowing the party hierarchy to do its work so they would label him with a negative description. He did not do so and they are disappointed.

President Akufo-Addo’s ability to steer away from what is surely an issue for the party’s top hierarchy to handle points at a politician who knows his onions the way he should.

We can laugh last those of us who opposed the picture they presented about a man who is today being seen by some of his colleagues in the NPP as being too lenient with his political opponents.

What the President is cannot be comprehended by his opponents in the NDC who have been so disappointed that he is not showing any of the traits they presented to Ghanaians about him.

For someone who appreciates the merits of the rule of law so much that he is a creature of this system, the last thing he would do is to be vindictive to the extent of denying his opponents their legitimate means of survival as citizens of this country. After all, the constitution guarantees this which is exactly what he is upholding as the man at the throttles.

So many months after taking over the mantle of leadership, people from the other side of the political divide are still at post who should have by convention vacated these places – their positions tied to the term of a presidency. Paying the NDC in their own coin is not a feature exhibited by the President. That is a man with a big heart.

President Akufo-Addo’s recent hosting of former Presidents was a feat unrivalled in the country’s political history. A country polarized alongside party lines should be regarded as being on the path of shedding this negative attribute when former first gentlemen of the land honour an invitation from the man at the helm for a parley about the future of the country.