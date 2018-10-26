Ministry Puts Up Good Bid

Ben Nunoo Mensah

President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Ben Nunoo Mensah has confirmed Ghana’s hosting right for the 2023 All-Africa Games (AAG), having commended the Ministry for putting in a good bid.

Deputy Sports Minister, Perry Okudzeto, weeks ago confirmed Ghana’s decision to bid for the continental multi-sport event.

On Wednesday, reports went widespread that the West African nation has been awarded the right to host the tournament.

Speaking to Accra-based Happy FM, Nonoo Mensah confirmed the report but cautioned against any wild celebration until the delegation returns to make the official announcement.

“Technically, Ghana has won the bid for the 2023 African Games but we should wait for the delegation to return and do the formal announcement,” Nunoo Mensah stated on Happy FM.

“Egypt were the biggest threat to Ghana winning the bid but the Ministry put up a good bid.”

This will be the first time Ghana will be hosting the competition and will join the likes of Congo Brazzaville, Mali, Nigeria, Algeria, Kenya, Egypt, Zimbabwe, South Africa and Mozambique as the only countries to have hosted the event.

Egypt remains the most successful country in the All-Africa Games having won 1,362 medals in total.