 Ministry Pledges Support For 2023 African Games

Isaac Asiamah and his team

The winning of the hosting rights for the 2023 African Games has been greeted with applause from the sporting family.

Indeed, it offers Ghana an opportunity to take its sporting program a notch higher as she hosts the entire continent.

Following the welcoming news, the Youth and Sports Ministry have pledged its unflinching support for the successful hosting of the competition.

To the sports outfit, it is a unique opportunity to re-write the scripts of Ghana Sports for the next century.

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister, Curtis Perry Kwabla Okudzeto in a release stated “The Ministry is committed to providing facilities for Ghana to host a successful tournament, as the continental sports event will be staged in Accra, Kumasi and Cape Coast stadia.”

It added “The Games will also serve as qualifiers for the various disciplines for the Olympic Games in Paris 2024.”

Ghana put in a strong bid; shrugging of stiff opposition from Egypt to win the bid at the Algiers 3rd Specialized Technical Committee on Youth, Culture and Sports (STC-YCS) in Algiers, Algeria recently.

Team Ghana, was headed by Isaac Asiamah and Henry Tachie-Menson, Deputy Head of Ghana Mission, Ethiopia, who submitted an expanded version of her Bid at the African Union Commission, Social Affairs Department, Sports Unit to host the 13th edition of the sports festival in 2023.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum