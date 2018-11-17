Ministry, NC Charge Queens To Fly

Black Queens

Sports Minister, Hon. Isaac Asiamah and the Normalization Committee (NC) of the Ghana Football Association, have tasked the Black Queens to make Ghana proud at the CAF African Women’s Cup of Nations, which kicks off in Ghana today.

During a joint visit to the Black Queens’ camp on Thursday evening by the Sports Minister and the Normalization Committee, they both urged the team to remain focused and aim at the ultimate prize of winning the coveted trophy.

In his open remarks, President of the Normalization Committee, Dr Kofi Amoah assured the Queens of the support of Ghanaians and that of the Normalization Committee. He added that the tournament offers them another opportunity to make history by winning the elusive AWCON trophy.

“We are here to assure you of our support and convey to you the support of fellow Ghanaians and the Normalization Committee.” Dr Kofi Amoah told the team.

“What I have seen here this evening; the determination and the camaraderie is beautiful. You have an opportunity to do something great and I urge you all to remain united and focused so that you can go all out and achieve something great for the country and yourselves,” Dr Amoah said.

The Sports Minister, on behalf of the President of Ghana conveyed a special message of goodwill to the team and urged them to go all out for the trophy.

“The whole country is behind you and the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, wants you to win the Cup. He expects nothing but gold,” the Minister said.

Hon. Asiamah reminded the players that wearing the national colors and representing nearly 30 million people is a great privilege, which should serve as enough motivation for them to give off their best for mother Ghana.

“Get us the cup, get us gold and I can assure you that President Akufo-Addo and Ghanaians shall reward you handsomely. We will be there on Saturday to support you so we want you to start on a bright note.”

The Head coach of the team, Bashir Hanford expressed the team’s readiness for the task ahead and thanked the Minister, the government and the Normalization Committee for the support offered the team during their preparations.

“We are grateful for the immense support you have offered us through our regional tour as well as sending us to Zambia and Kenya for a training tour,” the Coach noted.

The captain of the side, Samira Suleman was also appreciative of the support towards the team’s preparations for the tournament.

Members of the Normalization Committee, Mrs Lucy Quist, Miss Naa Odofoley Nortey and Lawyer Duah Adonteng were also present at the meeting.

The Black Queens will open the tournament against Algeria at the Accra Sports Stadium today.