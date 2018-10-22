Ministry Inaugurates  Tech.  C’ttee …For Youth Policy Review

The Minister 5th R) his deputy and the committee members

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Isaac Kwame Asiamah has inaugurated a 10 – member National Technical Committee for the review of the National Youth Policy to engage the youth and other stakeholders in a meaningful partnership to develop appropriate interventions and services for youth empowerment and development.

The Committee will be chaired by Kwesi Evans-Nkum, Director for Education and Training, National Youth Authority (NYA) with nine other members; Rev. Frank Lartey Jnr, Director for Research, Policy Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, NYA, Ms. Adjoa Yenyi, representative from UN System – UNFPA, Mr. Alex Bankole William, a representative from the Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations and Emmanuel Papa Assan, Guild of Youth Development Practitioners.

The rest are; Ekow Eshun, Ms. Anita Abonyi, Solomon Mensah, Emmanuel Osei and Samuel Asamoah.

Hon. Asiamah, in his address, highlighted on the need to equip the youth with skills to meet the job market in order to contribute significantly to National Development since a greater mass of the country’s population falls within the youthful bracket.

He said his outfit through its apex Agency for Youth development, the (NYA), has resolved to review the existing National Youth Policy in August 2010 and its accompanying action plan to meet the current global and national trends to reflect the current development needs of the Ghanaian youth.

“This will invariably accelerate the socio-economic development and realize the dream of a Ghana Beyond Aid as espoused by His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.” he said.

Their Terms of Reference include but not limited to: Have stakeholders’ engagements; Carry out evaluation of the existing Youth Policy to identify a gap analysis report, Develop a concept paper for the review and Establish a National Technical Committee for policy implementation.

The Chairman of the Committee, Kwesi Evans Nkum in his acceptance remarks, said the NYP is an important document that guides and shapes the development of young people adding that, the development of the youth remains a priority as the nation strives to ensure it gets all it wants in respect to socio-economic and other aspects of the country.

