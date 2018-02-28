Ministry Hands Stars Coach House

Mr. Asiamah (L) with Lawyer Kwaku Eyiah and Coach Appiah cutting the ribbon for the commissioning. INSET: The three-bed room house

The Youth and Sports Ministry yesterday handed Ghana Coach, Kwasi Appiah keys to a three-bedroom permanent apartment and a boys’ quarters at the Airport Residential Area.

Youth and Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah, at the commissioning said the gesture was primarily to cut down cost of renting accommodation for Black Stars coaches.

He said President Akufo-Addo took personal interest after his outfit’s recommendation aided by the Works and Housing Ministry.

The Minister said “Accommodation for Black Stars coaches was costing the Ministry between ¢8,000 to ¢10,000 per month, it was very expensive. As government, the Ministry has decided to cut down on cost in the face of our limited resources to save money and support other disciplines.”

He added “We therefore thought it prudent to provide the Stars Coach a permanent residence befitting the coach’s status, hence the commissioning today. This is for the current and future coaches of the senior national soccer team. We are saying, never again should we spend so much on hotel accommodation.”

Elated coach Appiah thanked President Akufo-Addo, the Sports and Works and Housing Ministry for the gesture.

In like manner, lawyer Kwaku Eyiah, representing the GFA expressed thanks to the Ministries for the support.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum