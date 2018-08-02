Ministry Hails GNPC Fastest Human Initiative

Winners of the seniors, officials and sponsors (David Amofah, Project Lead for GFH at GNPC, J. Ato Kobie, Snr., PR Officer, GNPC pose after the presentation

Director at the Youth and Sports Ministry, Dr Owusu Ansah, has commended founder of the Ghana Fastest Human (GFH), Reks Brobby and Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC),sponsor for the initiative.

To Doctor Owusu Ansah, the initiative has proven to be the solution for the country’s dwindling fortunes in athletics, a once vibrant sport that won the nation many laurels.

He left the University of Ghana Sports Directorate Stadium convinced that athletics has a future after a display of quality skills on the tracks in the Accra Open meet last Saturday.

“Must commend you all; the participants and Reks for the initiative, thanks to GNPC and other sponsors for rallying behind him,” said Dr Ansah.

He added “Reks has proven that he has the answer to the problems that until recently confronted the sport. The quality displayed on the tracks is an ample testimony that given the sport the need push, it will bring honours to our dear land as it used to be.”

Ashanti Region’s Edwin Gadayi emerged winner in the Accra meet after clocking 10:22 to shrug off stiff opposition from UDS’ Sarfo Ansah, beating him by just four seconds(hand time) and by same time (electronic Time).

In like manner, Brobby praised the participants for the level of competitiveness and promised a top notch competition in the final event scheduled for Kumasi on September 15.

The Ghana Fastest Human initiative is a seven-year project which sought to revive 100m race in schools is in its sixth year.

It has also received support from Adidas, Pipers Gym, Indomie Instant Noodles, Global Media Alliance and GIPC.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum