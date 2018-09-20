Ministry Denies Starlets ‘Slave Wage’ Report

Black Starlets

The Ministry of Youth and Sports have denied reports circulating in the media that players and technical members of the Black Starlets team were paid peanut on their return after failing to qualify for the 2019 Africa Youth Championship.

Ghana could not make it to next year’s competition in Tanzania after losing on penalties to perennial rivals Nigeria in the finals of the WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship in Niger.

Reports were rampant on some credible online portals that the team were given “slaves wages” after returning to Ghana.

The Ministry has rubbished the said claims making waves in the media.

According to the Sports Ministry, players and technical team members were given $70 and $100 respectively per day as per diems for the 15 days spent in Niger.

The statement released by the Ministry also clarified that the team manager determined the transportation fares of each member from the M-Plaza Hotel where they initially lodged upon their arrival.

The Sports Ministry went on to urge the public to disregard the “false” reports published early on.