Minister’s Upbeat About Budget

Isaac Asiamah

Youth and Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah is sure money allocated for sports in 2018 will go up.

The Ministry’s budget for next year has suffered reduction-from ¢46, 910, 275 to ¢32, 799, 500 for its operations.

The budget cut down, sent negative signals to the sporting fraternity after Finance Minister’s budget statement on Wednesday.

However, the MP for Atwima Mponua Constituency has revealed that “We have got an allocation from the Common Fund to support youth development. We were given GH¢76, 000, 000,

He added “I am very optimistic that in 2018 the money will go up. It is good because over the years the emphasis was only on the development of sports leaving the youth out.”

And responding to statements that the Finance Minister said nothing about sports, he noted “Everything about sports is in the budget. I will urge every individual to read the budget carefully and everyone will see that everything that is in relation to sports is in the budget. Our performance in 2017 and what we intend doing next year have been captured in the budget.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

