Minister Unhappy Over Infiltration Of Foreign Drama Shows

Brong-Ahafo Regional Minister, Evans Opoku-Bobie, on Tuesday expressed disgust over the influx of foreign drama contents that have infiltrated and dominated television networks in the country.

The regional minister, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asunafo North Constituency, said something must be done to bring the situation under control before the local drama industry collapses.

Mr. Opoku-Bobie stated that translation of those foreign drama shows, aired virtually on all the local television channels and networks, purposely to ease understanding of their audience, has worsened the situation.

He was interacting with Madam Janet Edna Nyame, the executive director of the National Commission on Culture (NCC), when she paid a courtesy call on him as part of her two-day working visit to the Brong-Ahafo Region.

Mr. Opoku-Bobie indicated that the infiltration and uncontrolled airing of these foreign movies on local television channels undermines and adulterates the Ghanaian culture.

The regional minister said because such drama shows are also broadcast during peak hours, many children and students have addicted to them and stay for long hours to watch them, a situation which is also affecting their studies.

That, notwithstanding, he advised the CNC to be innovative and develop the creative art industry to make it “lovely and eye-catching”.

“If the Ghanaian culture, creative arts and the cinema sector is improved, it would become attractive for public viewing and enhance eco-tourism,” Mr. Opoku-Bobie added.