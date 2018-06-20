Minister Storms FIFA Morrow

Isaac Asiamah – Youth and Sports Minister

A three-man delegation led by Youth and Sports Minister, Isaac Kwame Asiamah, is expected in FIFA headquarters, Zurich tomorrow.

The trio, comprising Asiamah, Isaac Addo, General Secretary of the defunct GFA and Kurt ES Okraku, Executive Committee member of erstwhile FA is to meet with the world’s football governing body to address current happenings in Ghana football.

The meeting became necessary following an investigative piece (Documentary) by Tiger Eye PI which captured Ghana FA officials embroiled in various forms of alleged malpractices.

Government has since taken steps to dissolve the local football governing body in reaction to a documentary released on June 6.

That appears to have angered FIFA, who considers government’s decision as direct interference which could lead to FIFA sanctions.

The meeting, originally slated for yesterday was rescheduled for tomorrow due to the Minister’s busy schedule.

Meanwhile, Kudjoe Fianoo, president of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) has rejected his role as a member of the IMC.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum