Minister Showcases Digital Addressing System

Hajia Alima Mahama

Hajia Alima Mahama, the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development (MLG&RD), has stated that the National Digital and Property Addressing System (NDPAS) will promote e-commerce, e-governance and economic growth.

She stressed the need to ensure that Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) identify their economic potentials for growth, especially within the framework of government’s commitment to formalising the economy to improve e-commerce.

Hajia Mahama disclosed this while addressing Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), Coordinating Directors, Physical and Development Planners of assemblies at a sensitisation workshop on the NDPAS and Street Naming in the Brong-Ahafo Region organised by the MLG&RD in collaboration with the Land Used and Spatial Planning Authority (LUSPA) and the Ghana Post.

The sensitisation workshop was held in the Upper East, Brong Ahafo, Ashanti and Northern Regions from 23-24 January, 2018.

It is expected to be held in the Upper West Region on Thursday, January 25, 2018.

The workshop is to adequately educate the participants on the expected activities and outcomes of the initiative of government and to prepare them to continue and successfully deploy the Ghana Post GPS and complete the Street Naming exercise.

She inaugurated the Regional Spatial Planning Committee in accordance with Section 26 of the Land Use and Spatial Planning Act, 2016 (Act 925) and would be replicated in all the other regions.

The committees include the Regional Ministers as chairpersons, Regional Coordinating Director, Regional Heads of LUSPA, Ghana National Fire Service, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Ghana Highway Authority, Forestry Commission and Water Resources Commission.

Representatives of the Utility Service Providers, Regional House of Chiefs and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) are also members.

Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Minister, said the informal nature of Ghana’s economy is a major constraint to developmental efforts, which affects the nation’s ability to broaden her tax base, deepen and widen financial inclusion and deliver services to those most in need.

He said to create a formal economy, it is imperative to provide a platform for easy data generation, as well as identification of location of homes and offices.

Mr Asomah-Cheremeh said the successful implementation of the ‘GhanaPostGPS’ would help the use of landmarks as a traditional means of giving directions to various locations in the country.

“It would also lower the cost of doing business and enable security agencies to easily identify and deal with crime and other security situations.”