Minister Sells Ghana To Barca

Isaac Asiamah, Minister of Youth and Sports

Ghana’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon Isaac Asiamah has described FC Barcelona’s exploratory business visit to Ghana as “a great development”.

A five man delegation from the Spanish football giants concluded a successful three day trip looking at future partnerships and investments in the West African state.

Minister Asiamah welcomed the Barcelona delegation with a passionate 15-minute presentation about doing sports and general business in Ghana

“Ghana has everything. We have the human resource, we are hardworking, honest, hospitable people, and we also have an increasing pool of ambitious youth”.

The Sports Minister reiterated the widely held belief that his country also possesses an abundance of soccer talents.

“So my Catalan friends, this is as good a time as any, for Barcelona to come to Ghana. Our doors are always open”.

The minister assured the vice chairman of the Barcelona board Paul Villa Vilanova and the director of the prestigious Barcelona academy Franc Carbo that he is ready to provide them with any support they need to ensure that they return to Ghana.

The director general of the National Sports Authority, Dr. Joe Kpenge was present at the meeting and also lobbied for Barcelona to set up an official supporters base in Accra.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) was represented by Mr Kofi Poku whilst Willem Alexander Coleman and Kweku Baah from Centa 14 Sports & Entertainment made a strong case for a Barca fans base in Accra.

The delegation is expected to present its findings to the FC Barcelona board for scrutiny before returning to Accra on an unconfirmed date.

It is understood that influential Ghanaian business interests are also keen on establishing other enterprises to employ the youth and support juvenile and child development programmes through education and sports.

A coordinator for the visit, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah is hopeful that the introductory visit could be the beginning of future ventures with FC Barcelona and Spain/Ghana relations.

Businessman Seth Anti who led the Ghanaian delegation, thanked the minister and assured him of continued behind the scenes collaboration to facilitate the reality of the Barcelona mission.

A number of other strategic Ghanaian business entities were present including Lifeline Investment and Recruitment Agency represented by Einstein G.Teye and Derek Kwame Adjei as well as Emmanuel Owusu Adarkwa of Yenko Group.

From The Sports Desk