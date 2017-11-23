Minister Sacked From Parliament

A deputy Minister of Communication Vincent Sowah Odotei was on Thursday, November 23, 2017 sacked from Parliament when he appeared to answer questions about his ministry.

The Minority argued the junior minister was not “well placed to answer probing follow-up questions” hence the need to defer the session.

According to Starr News’ Parliamentary correspondent Ibrahim Alhassan, the Speaker Prof. Mike Oquaye had no option than to yield to the request of the Minority to send the deputy minister away.

The Minority insists the substantive Minister of Communication Ursula Owusu-Ekuful should appear before the House to answer the questions.

Meanwhile, there is a standoff in Parliament as the Speaker refuses to recognise the leadership of the Minority prior to the commencement of the budget debate. The impasse has resulted in suspension of sitting for about an hour.

Alhassan reports that the Speaker together with leadership of both sides are currently locked up in a meeting to resolve the issue.

