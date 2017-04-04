Minister Promises Youth Jobs

Isaac Asiamah

SPORTS MINISTER, Hon. Isaac Asiamah, has assured that his ministry will create jobs for the people, especially the youth.

He stated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has tasked all his ministers to create jobs for the youth.

“Nana Akufo-Addo has continually tasked his ministers to do everything possible to create jobs.”

“The president has made us, his ministers, aware that job creation is dear to his heart,” he noted.

Hon. Asiamah was addressing NPP victory rally in Kumasi at the Jubilee Park on Sunday.

According to him, in line with the president’s directive that very soon his ministry would roll out proper policy to create jobs for the youth.

He therefore urged the youth to exercise patience, assuring that very soon they would get jobs.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi