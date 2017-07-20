Minister Pledges Kotoko Govt. Support

Isaac Asiamah

SPORTS MINISTER, Isaac Asiamah, has pledged Asante Kotoko government’s financial support following their accident at Nkawkaw eight days ago.

The Minister visited the injured players and coaches-Steve Pollack and Godwin Ablordey at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) to see how they were faring few days after the accident.

Mr Asiamah’s body language depicted a person who was down in spirit. He prayed for the speedy recovery of all the injured people.

The minister then announced government’s plan to financially support the medical treatment of the injured players and the technical staff.

Cash For Widow

Meanwhile, the Kumasi Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi, has presented GH¢ 2,000 to the wife of the deceased Kotoko equipment officer, Thomas Asare.

The mayor, who had earlier visited the players and coaches at KATH, admonished the widow to take heart in these trying moments.

He stated that the people of Kumasi are solidly behind the Kotoko family, especially, the widow and the bereaved family over their painful loss.

Accident Twist

In a related development, there seems to be a twist in what actually resulted in the Kotoko bus accident at Nkawkaw on Wednesday evening.

Some eye witnesses at the scene initially alleged that the Kotoko bus rammed into the rear of a faulty truck, which was parked in the road at Nkawkaw.

But fresh reports emerging indicate that the truck, which the Kotoko bus ran into, was not parked in the road as it was initially speculated.

Unconfirmed reports said the truck was in motion at a slow pace and the Kotoko driver rammed his vehicle into it, resulting in the carnage.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi