Minister Okays Maternity Ward Project

Hajia Alima Mahama, Osei Assibey and other officials inspecting the maternity ward and theatre project

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama, has expressed satisfaction about a maternity ward and theatre project built at the Maternal & Child Health Hospital in Kumasi.

The modern facility is being constructed at the hospital by the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), with funding from Urban Development Grant (UDG) of the World Bank.

Goldprint & Construction Limited, a leading construction firm in Kumasi which is owned by Isaac Owusu, started the construction works four months ago, and they will hand it over by the close of next week.

Hajia Alima, who was in Kumasi to inspect ongoing infrastructural projects which have links with her ministry, expressed her pleasure about the quality work done at the place by the contractor.

According to her, she was particularly thrilled about the quality work done and the fast nature at which the contractor executed the job, urging other contractors to emulate Goldprint & Construction Limited’s shining example.

The Kumasi Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi; KMA Coordinating Director, Michael Ataogye; Ing. Nana Poku Agyeman and other top officials of the Ministry of Local Government and the KMA were also present.

Hajia Alima also visited the Sofoline, where a bus terminal project which is being funded by UDG is nearing completion, and she also inspected renovation works being done at the Prempeh Assembly Hall.

The minister also visited the Asawase market, which is getting close to completion, and she rounded up her second-day tour of Kumasi with a visit to the Tafo market.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi