Minister Must Step Up His Game …Nana Fitz

NANA FITZ

Experienced football administrator Nana Fitz has cautioned Youth and Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah to step up his operations to avoid what could lead to his exit from the hot seat.

Nana Fitz believes recent happenings at the country’s sports governing body is nothing to write home about.

He mentioned in an interview that the Minister is derailing from the many promises he made before assuming office.

According to Nana, it will come as no surprise to him should the Minister lose his post taking into account the call for his head from some quarters.

“Asiamah is a disappointment, he is been speaking from day one but has done little. As a seasoned administrator, my advice to him is to step up his game else he won’t last, like it happened in the era of Mallam Issah.

“He should wake up, he gave us the impression that corruption in sports will be a thing of the past and will esteem transparency. As a matter of urgency he should tell the whole Ghana what necessitated the arrangement for the Ghana-Mexico and USA friendlies,” said Nana.

Nana added “The Minister must make sure that the Justice Dzamefe Commission Report should be accorded the respect it deserves, we shouldn’t treat some portions as more important than others.

“He should bear in mind that the Sports Ministry remains one of the dreaded Ministries and if he wants to succeed then he must walk his talk to regain the confidence Ghanaians reposed in him.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum