Minister Lauds Stars’ Patriotism

Isaac Asiamah

Youth and Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah has praised Black Stars ‘B’ for demonstrating high level of patriotism in the recently held WAFU tourney.

The Maxwell Konadu men played above themselves; recording an emphatic 4-1 win over neighbouring rivals Nigeria to defend the West African Football Union (WAFU) title, a feat Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has described as resounding and victory for ECOWAS.

And to the Minister, the decision to reward the team handsomely after lifting the ultimate, a challenge his outfit threw at the team before the tournament has really paid off.

The elated sports chief said after the competition that plans are in place to lead the team to the presidency where there is the likelihood that President Akufo-Addo will reward the team accordingly.

“I want to commend the team for the high sense of patriotism. The $100,000 prize money challenge has really paid off. The president is happy, I am too and we are looking at how to reward the team for making Ghana proud,” said the Minister.

Ghana attacker Stephen Sarfo finished as the tournament’s tops scorer with four goals as well as picking the Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award in the final game.

Black Stars B skipper Isaac Twum was voted as the overall best performer, while Nigeria’s captain and goalkeeper Ezenwa Ikechukwu picked the Best goalkeeper Award in the tournament hosted in Cape Coast.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum