Minister Lauds Essipong Stadium Condition

Amponfi Jnr (L) handing over to Jeffery K. Manzan

Youth and Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah has lauded the sanitation conditions at the Essipong Stadium during his inspection tour of the facility last week.

He mentioned after the tour that “Comparatively, for all my Regional sports facility inspection tour, I think, the general sanitation and conditions at the Essipong Stadium is not bad at all.”

“The young man, the Regional Sports Director (Kwame Amponfi Jnr) is very enthusiastic and needs the support of all of us.”

According to the Sports Minister, when the WAFU Inspection Team also visited his office, they were equally full of praises for the general prevailing conditions at the Sekondi-based stadium, stating when some few things were fixed, the facility would be capable of hosting the impending WAFU tourney.

Director-General of the National Sports Authority, Robert Sarfo Mensah also praised his staff at the Sekondi Stadium led by out-going Regional Sports Director, Amponfi Jnr.

Amponfi Junior said, “I am indeed, highly optimistic that the same maximum support and cooperation that I enjoyed would be extended to my successor, Jeffrey K. Manzan, to help him succeed at his new post.”

From The Sports Desk