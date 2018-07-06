Minister Inspects Accra Stadium

Isaac Kwame Asiamah

Youth and Sports Minister, Isaac Kwame Asiamah, has paid a familiarization visit to the Accra Stadium to assess and inspect the ongoing renovation works of the facility.

The visit was also to interact with the officials of the National Sports Authority (NSA) about their readiness to host the forthcoming women’s African under 20 tournament.

He was taken round by the contractor and his team where he was assured of their readiness to complete the renovation works on the scheduled time.

He was impressed with the job done so far and urged the contractor to fulfill his promise.

The minister continued with his tour where he inspected the various facilities at the sports stadium including the football pitch, changing rooms, seats and the lavatories.

He asked the officials: both the National Sports Authority and the Local Organizing Committee (LOC), to ensure that all damaged items are fixed before the tournament.

He later advised the staff and their superiors to work in harmony and maintain the facilities at their disposal very well.

He expressed confidence that Ghana would host a fruitful tournament, come November, this year.