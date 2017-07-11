Minister Hot Over Kotokuraba Market

George Justice Arthur addressing the media during the conference

About 22 aggrieved assembly members of the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly in the Central Region have warned the Central Region Minister, Kwamena Duncan and the Cape Coast Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Ernest Arthur to, as a matter of urgency, stop the distribution of stores at the Kotokuraba Market.

According to them, the procedures of the two do not fall within the lawful procedures of the assembly.

They have therefore warned the Minister and MCE to stop sharing the stores among traders or face them in court.

The aggrieved assembly members said such actions could result in legal suits, as well as financial loss to the assembly and the country as large.

They made this know during a press conference organized in Cape Coast over the weekend.

The spokesperson for the assembly members, Justice George Arthur, stated categorically that the committee constituted by the regional minister to distribute the stores was done without the inputs of members of the assembly.

Mr Arthur expressed concern about the way in which the committee set up by regional minister had removed names of some legitimate tenants of the old market and include those of people who were not tenants, thereby contravening court’s orders.

He projected that the unlawful action by the regional minister, MCE and some New Patriotic Party (NPP) faithful can defeat the purpose of the redevelopment of the Kotokuraba Market by the late Professor John Atta Mills and lead to confusion and conflict among the people of the area.

He therefore called on the MCE and the regional minister to desist from the unlawful distribution of the stores.

The Kotokuraba Market’s redevelopment was funded with a loan of $33,333,000 by the Chinese government.

The loan is expected to be repaid by CCMA and not the government of Ghana.

From Joseph Annan, Cape Coast

Email: annanjoseph970@gmail.com