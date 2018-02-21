Minister Gives RTU ¢50,000

Salifu Saeed presents GH₵50,000 to Real Tamale United

The Northern Regional minister, Hon. Salifu Sa-eed has made a donation of GH₵50,000 in support of the Real Tamale United (RTU) football club.

RTU has been in relegation over the years due to technical and financial constraints.

The Northern Regional minister, presenting the money to the team’s management said, the donation was in line with his desire for the team to regain its Premiership status.

He said the donation was a sign of more good things and support to come the way of the team.

The minister admonished the players to put up their very best and assured them of his outfit’s continued support.

Hon. Salifu Sa-eed assured management of the team that he would collaborate with the Foreign Affairs minister for the team to annually play competitive friendly matches outside the country for exposure.

Acting coach of the team, Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko expressed the team and managements gratitude to the minister for his support.

He said management is working hard together with the team players to ensure the team return to the elite league.

‘The players are committed to make a bounce back into the league and they are training well enough to launch their comeback.’

RTU’s Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko, however lamented about the lack of a team bus for the club indicating that its costly traveling outside Tamale for matches.

‘When we have matches to play outside the region, we have to hire a bus and it’s really expensive for the club to continue doing that so we are appealing to the minister and other individuals to help provide us with a bus.’

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale