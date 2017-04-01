Minister Declare War On Fulani Herdsmen

Eric Darfour Kwakye, the Eastern Regional Minister, has indicated plans to deploy security personnel to Kwahu East District to flush out Fulani herdsmen who are terrorizing residents in the area.

The Regional Education Directorate last week closed down six schools in 15 communities owing the nefarious activities of Fulani herdsmen.

Over 1,000 pupils, including final-year JHS students, have been asked to stay at home until further notice.

The Regional Minister, who made this known in an interaction with residents in the villages on a visit to the area to obtain first-hand information, said many residents have been forced to restrict their movements due to the activities of Fulani herdsmen.

He added that the Central Government was putting measures in place to ensure the passage of a law by Parliament to prevent cattle owners from destroying the residents’ farms and water bodies.

Some of the opinion leaders, who spoke to DAILY GUIDE, noted that the nomads were jostling for space in the farming communities.

The Regional Security Council last year launched ‘Operation Cow Leg’ which yielded no results.

The presence of the Fulani herdsmen has led to an upsurge in armed robbery, destruction of crops, environmental degradation, rape and many atrocities, which are disturbing their peace.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that the Fulanis, who often carry offensive weapons to market places and drinking bars, have killed over 18 indigenes over the years.

From Daniel Bampoe, Kwahu– Abetifi