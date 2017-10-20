Minister Charges Christian Politicians

Some of the participants

The Deputy Western Regional Minister, Gifty Eugenia Kusi has charged Christians who are into politics to dare to be different and live lives worthy of emulation.

“Christians in political leadership must demonstrate to the world that one could be a very good disciple of Christ and be a very good politician. When I decided to enter politics as a Christian, I told myself I will strive to be a good politician.” she stressed.

She encouraged Christian politicians to stand for the truth and do the right things adding “If you are a Christian you can go into politics to be different. Go there to bring your faith into public life”.

The Deputy Western Regional Minister was speaking at the opening of the 2017 African Biblical Leadership Initiative (ABLI) forum which was organized by the Bible Society of Ghana at the auditorium of the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC) at Effia near Takoradi yesterday.

The two-day event was on the theme “Responsible Citizenship, the Hallmark of a Servant Leader”. It was attended by the clergy in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis and beyond as well as church leaders and workers.

She commended ABLI for promoting the use of Bible as a tool for leadership transformation in Africa.

She pointed out that being a good citizen covers many areas including legal, social and moral obligations.

She mentioned that even though there had been a million public service messages on why people should not litter “but we find people littering, throwing empty containers, papers and plastics. We must desist from doing that”.

“It is true that we have many challenges as a developing country. Our scarce resources cannot accommodate all our wants at the same time but we must respect what we have”, she pointed out.

His Lordship Justice Peter Kwabena Ababio of the Sekondi High Court called on Christians to be agents of change in their communities and live lives worthy of emulation.

He indicated that as citizens, Christians ought to be responsible citizens as servant leaders by fulfilling all their civic duties required of them and play their respective roles in their communities.

“The Christ we are following even though He is God, he did not see himself equal to His father and so Christians must humble themselves”, he added.

Rev Dr Erasmus Adonkor, General Secretary of the Bible Society of Ghana reminded Christians that the Bible was not only relevant inside the church room, but also outside, where we live in the communities.

He could not fathom why about 70 per cent of Ghanaians were Christians yet evil acts continue to rise day in and day out; an issue he attributed to Christians’ inability to practice what was preached to them from the scriptures.

“We ought to be good citizens as Christians and live exemplary lives in our communities and in all our endeavours”, he admonished.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi