Minister, CAF Chief Discuss Ghana Football

Isaac Asiamah (L) and Dr Ahmad Ahmad in a hearty chat

Youth and Sports Minister, Isaac Kwame Asiamah, flew out of the country over the weekend to meet with Confederation of African Football (CAF) chief, Ahmad Ahmad in Madagascar.

The meeting, at the invitation of the CAF president, was aimed at addressing current happenings in Ghana football after the Tiger Eye PI documentary which exposed some football officials in various alleged misconducts.

It emerged that the President reiterated his outfit’s support to clean and sanitize Ghana’s football.

The President also expressed optimism of Ghana’s ability to host the 11th Africa Women’s Championship this year in November.

The assurance from the CAF boss erases all concerns and unsubstantiated reports of Ghana risking losing the hosting rights of the 2018 AWCON.

The Sports Minister gave assurance of Ghana’s capacity and Government’s preparedness to host the bi-annual women’s tournament in November.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum