Minister Breaks Ground …For Azumah Nelson Complex Facelift  

The Minister performing the official ground breaking

Youth and Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah yesterday broke the ground for the refurbishment of the Azumah Nelson Sports Complex at Kaneshie.

The multi-purpose sports facility (Azumah Nelson Youth and Sports Centre) valued at ¢18m ($4m) will have hostel, football pitch, volleyball court, basketball court, swimming pool, a hall etc and it is expected to be completed in 16 months from now.

According to the Minister, similar projects have been earmarked for the remaining nine regions; aimed at moving sports a notch higher.

Before inspecting the site for the sod cutting, the Minister mentioned that President Akufo-Addo has purposed to provide sports infrastructure due to its potential for transforming lives.

He said “This facility has deteriorated and does not befit the pedigree of the personality the facility was named after (Azumah).

“This place is going to be transformed, and in a few months, all of us particularly, the boxing professor would be proud of it.

“This goes to show that Ghana is worth dying for and if anyone sacrifices for the nation, due recognition would be accorded him or her.”

The boxing great, Azumah, who was in the company of business contractor Kennedy Agyepong (Kenpong) commended government for the initiative and for the honour.

He suggested to the contractors for the inclusion of a modern day gym to make the facility complete.

National Youth Authority chairman Emmanuel Sin-nyet Asigri pointed out that the initiative primarily seeks to provide sporting opportunity for the youth.

The project, being constructed by New Case Construction Limited when completed, is expected to house most of the national teams for camping.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum